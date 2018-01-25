Best New Optics for 2018

by

For the spot-and-stalk bowhunter, quality optics are a must-have to help you locate game and size ‘em up from afar. For every compound archer, regardless of hunting style, knowing the precise, shoot-for distance is indispensable. Thus, a trustworthy rangefinder eliminates guesswork during a heated moment-of-truth situation. Choose some glass from the following list to see what you’ve been missing, and know what you’ve been guessing.

Nikon LaserForce 10x42mm

If you’re looking to simplify your hunting-optics needs, Nikon’s LaserForce 10x42mm rangefinding binocular is your solution. That’s right, the LaserForce is a rangefinder and a binocular in one unit. It accurately reads reflective targets out to 1,900 yards and deer-sized game out to 1,100 yards.

The LaserForce can be used on the fly or attached to a tripod. ED glass and multicoated optics allow strain-free viewing for hours on end. Nikon’s intuitive ID Technology compensates for incline/decline shot angles, providing the shoot-for distance. When the unit is on but hasn’t been used for eight seconds, it powers down to conserve battery. Adjustable eyecups and long eye relief deliver comfort, and illuminated range readings make the LaserForce ideal for low-light situations.

$1,199.95 nikonsportoptics.com

Vortex Impact 850

Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics has gained great traction in the optics sector of the hunting industry, and its Impact 850 rangefinder is a notable addition to its line. It provides accurate distance readings out to 850 yards on reflective targets and down to 10 yards with both Horizontal Component Distance and Line of Sight readouts.

At 5.5 ounces, you’ll barely know it’s there, and it tucks away in any medium-sized pocket. Dependable waterproof construction lays worries to rest. A single CR2 battery powers the Impact 850, and fully multicoated optics enhance light transmission for optimal dawn/dusk performance. The Impact 850 offers 6-power magnification with a 2mm objective lens. Vortex stands behind its optics with its legendary, long-lasting, no-fault, transferable VIP warranty.

$269.99 vortexoptics.com

Maven C.2

Value-priced optics often forsake quality. Not so with Maven’s C.2 binocular, which is available in 7x28mm and 10x28mm configurations. ED glass and fully multicoated lenses are set on a lightweight, yet durable polymeric frame.

Though pocket-sized, the C.2 clarifies subjects with impeccable detail, brightness and contrast, thanks to the dielectric-coated Schmidt-Pechan prism system. Maven includes a neoprene neck strap and double-layered, microfiber storage pouch with the C.2, and waterproof/fogproof, scratch-resistant lens coatings mean the C.2 doesn’t quit hunting until you do.

$200 www.mavenbuilt.com

TRACT TORIC

The TRUST Lifetime Warranty, which ensures customer satisfaction at all costs, is just one reason hardcore hunters choose TRACT Optics. A robust feature-and-benefit package is another reason. Take the TORIC, for example, which features tier-1 ED Glass, waterproof/fogproof properties, scratch-resistant lens coating and contoured eyecups. Superior detail and otherworldly brilliance are achieved by eliminating chromatic aberration, and light transmission is maximized by fully multicoated lenses and prisms.

The TORIC is available in 8x42mm and 10x42mm configurations. Contoured eyecups deliver superior comfort, and the focus wheel operates smoothly so you can acquire and focus on the subject quicker than ever. Grit and grime are deterred from adhering to the lenses, thanks to the scratch-resistant coating. If you want a workhorse binocular that outperforms its price point, look no further.

$654 www.tractoptics.com

Leica Rangemaster CRF 2700-B

Leica bolsters its Rangemaster series with the Rangemaster CRF 2700-B rangefinder. Like the other models in its series, the CRF 2700-B is designed on a compact, lightweight profile, though it offers new and notable features. First is a monumental, 30-percent leap in effective range, stretching the game to 2,700 yards.

Next, the rangefinder provides .1-yard accuracy when ranging animals 200 yards and closer. Leica incorporates an Aqua-Dura lens coating, keeping the optics in commission when fog or precipitation try to end your hunt early. A scan mode produces continual readings on moving targets. A 7-power magnification and 15mm eye relief provide an ideal view for ranging game at various yardages.

$899 www.leica-sportoptics.com

Cabela’s Krotos

Pull distant game animals in for a closer look with the Cabela’s Krotos HD spotting scope. Fully multicoated optics with wide-band coatings reduce glare and enhance light transmission, bringing clarity and brilliance to a whole new level. High-def ED glass reduces chromatic aberration, and brings color consistency to the viewing equation, particularly when glassing subjects against high-contrast backgrounds.

A 45x65mm magnification and objective provides an outstanding field of view. The dielectric-coated prism further enhances light transmission, and a wide center focus wheel provides a positive grip for fast and intuitive focusing.

$700 www.cabelas.com

Bass Pro Shops Pursuit X1

Bass Pro Shops launches the Pursuit X1 Binocular, available in 8x42mm, 10x42mm, 10x42mm, 8x34mm and 10x34mm, to give hunters a front-row seat to their hunting area. All versions are offered in black, but the 10x42mm sub-model is available in black or True Timber Western Viper.

Nitrogen-purged, the Pursuit X1 Binocular offers 100-percent fogproof/waterproof performance. BAK-4 roof prisms and fully multicoated lenses deliver superb light transmission, brightness and resolution. A rubber-armored body provides substantial shock-resistance and ergonomic gripping. Whether you wear glasses or not, adjustable eyecups provide a comfortable feel and strain-free viewing. A neck strap, carrying case, and limited lifetime warranty are included.

$89.99-149.99 www.basspro.com

Halo XR800

Halo Optics has re-imagined its XRT series to unleash the new XR series rangefinder. TruBark Camo is the finish of choice, and precise, +/- 1-yard readings deliver the accuracy to keep your arrow on target. Auto Acquisition gives users nearly instantaneous yardage readings, and Angle Intelligence compensates for incline/decline shot angles.

Water-resistance is a user benefit, as is the Scan Mode, which provides second-by-second readings on moving animals. The XR 800’s 6-power magnification pulls in targets out to 800 yards so you can obtain an accurate range reading. A one-year warranty completes the deal.

$149.99 www.halooptics.com

Carson RD-842

Unrelenting field conditions are no match for Carson Optical’s full-sized 8x42mm binocular, which handles easily in a lightweight, open-bridge design. High-Quality BAK-4 prisms, coupled with fully multicoated optics, produce crisp, clear imagery.

A hard, protective case is the perfect component for storage and transportation. The binoculars are durable and waterproof, designed to withstand knocks and blows common to the backcountry bowhunting scene. Adjustable, twist-up eyecups offer the versatility to fit virtually any user, and an attractive, green body with black eyecups produce a look of quality that anyone can proudly hang from their neck.

$215 www.carson.com