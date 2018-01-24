New Women’s Gear for 2018

by

The 2018 ATA show brought not only a plethora of new gear to the hunting industry, but lots of new gear designed specifically for women as well. Here’s a look at some of the great new women’s gear we found at this year’s show.

HSS Lady Hybrid

Hunter Safety System has long been in the life-saving business, and it offers tangle-free vest/harness solutions for the treestand bowhunter, and various accessories to simplify your bowhunting experience. New out of the gate is the feature-rich Lady Hybrid vest/harness. Donning Mossy Oak Bottomland Classic Camo, the unit combines throwback styling with modern technology for the ultimate comfort and functionality. The Lady Hybrid is outfitted with a new USB charging port — simply connect a compatible USB battery pack to charge your phone as you hunt. ElimiShield Hunt Scent Control Technology is heat-fused into the fabric and lasts for the life of the harness. To boot, HSS equips the Lady Hybrid with a bino clip on either side for right- or left-handed hunters, not to mention six pockets in which to store your phone and other gear.

www.huntersafetysystem.com

Sitka Gear Women’s Mountain WS Glove

Sitka Gear’s adds the Women’s Mountain WS Glove to its Women’s OptiFade Subalpine category. It features a short gauntlet, leather pull tab, seamless liner, and GORE Grip. The GORE WINDSTOPPER membrane shields your hands from mid-season elements, and a WINDSTOPPER insert and lofted fleece liner deflect chilly autumn conditions.

The perfect complement to any of the women’s Subalpine garments, the Mountain WS Glove is offered in women’s sizes small through large.

www.sitkagear.com

Hypnose Squall Light Women’s Midweight

Hypnose’s midweight base layers make up the Squall Light collection. The line features Polartec Power Stretch fabric.

The fabric provides four-way stretch and recovery to ensure longevity and athletic fit and function, and it wicks moisture from the interior and transfers it to the fabric’s exterior where it can evaporate to keep you dry and warm through the duration of your hunt.

The Squall Light Sweater and Pant are both available in sizes XS-3XL. The F600 model is designed for women and features pink camo. Canadian-made quality instills notions of superiority.

www.hynoseclothing.com

Irish Setter Ravine Women’s 9”

The problem-free BOA lacing system makes Irish Setter’s new Ravine Women’s 9” Boot a frontrunner in the hunting world. The technology eliminates traditional bootstrings, which commonly tangle or come untied.

The Ravine’s outsole is the Anti-Torsion Chassis, which provides superior underfoot support for comfort and control in varying conditions. Armatec adds extra protection to key wear areas. UltraDry waterproofing keeps feet dry for long-lasting comfort.

EnerG Technology is a five-layer development to further bolster comfort and support. Cushin is a technology that ensures comfort at the shin area, and ScentBan eliminates odors inside the boot. Subtle pink outsole accents denote this as a women’s boot, but without sacrificing the features you’d expect from a high-end men’s boot.

www.irishsetterboots.com

Bear Sole Intent

Bear Archery welcomes the Sole Intent, a bow perfectly suited for women shooters. Finished in Badlands Approach, to its Legend Series. Its 29-inch axle-to-axle length is perfectly tailored for hunting in tight quarters, and 75-percent let off makes holding at full draw nearly effortless.

The compact Narogrip and lightweight 3.65 pound mass weight make handling the bow a snap. Shockwaves and Sonicstops destroy noise and vibrations, and the field-proven HingeGuard ensures a frictionfree draw cycle. The single cam bow adjusts for draw length (22-27 inches) without a bow press, and the draw length adjusts via hex wrench from 45-60 pounds.

Bear Cage eliminates riser flex and reduces weight while strengthening the riser. The BearTrap Limb Pocket is lightweight and paired with a zero-tolerance boot for a positive fit. Bear’s Max Preload Quad Limbs maximize efficiency for the ultimate shooting experience.

www.beararchery.com

Scentlok Women’s Cold Blooded Jacket and Pant

Scentlok’s Women’s Cold Blooded jacket is aptly named — it’s insulated with time-proven Thinsulate to maintain warmth through bitter, late-season hunting conditions. A pant is also available, and both garments feature Carbon Alloy Technology, which consists of treated carbon, activated carbon and zeolite to adsorb odors and fly you under the radar of acute game noses.

A waterproof/windproof membrane protects against Mother Nature’s elements, and moisture-wicking properties keep the user dry and comfortable. Safety-harness access means the harness can be worn underneath the jacket to prevent cumber, and six jacket pockets keep your accessories organized and within reach.

The jacket features telescoping elastic cuffs. Brushed tricot fabric is deadly quiet. A double-layered seat panel on the pant increases protection, and articulated knees maximize mobility.

www.scentlok.com

Neet Archery Products N-TL-301 Trim Lite Quiver

The Trim Lite Quiver offered by Neet Archery Products is a target quiver available in various solid colors from black to neon pink, lending itself toward the unisex category. However, several colors options really appeal to the woman archer, particularly the all-new Sierra, which offers tasteful, Native American styling.

The quiver features a large pocket with a flap perfect for a handheld release aid or other small accessories. It also has a pencil slot and score-card slot. The 19-inch Cordura body resists wear, and three arrow tubes keeps your arrows in order and within easy reach.

A large zippered pocket makes a nice storage option for valuables while you navigate an outdoor 3-D course, or even while shooting in your backyard.

www.neet.com

Lacrosse Women’s Hail Call Wader

The new Hail Call wader is built to fit and function perfectly for women. No more struggling with man-sized waders that tend to swallow a woman’s smaller frame. Featuring an insulated breathable upper, the Hail Call is durable, fully waterproof and offers adjustability like no other.

So whether you’re in flooded timber for ducks, or wading creeks to access big bucks, LaCrosse will keep you warm and dry wherever your hunt takes you. The LaCrosse Alpha boots on these waders mean your feet will stay cozy and cushioned with 1600G Thinsulate Ultra insulation.

This insures that your feet stay warm and toasty all day long, even when the temperatures drop cold and nasty. Other features include: lightweight and breathable upper with 120G insulation for warmth, waterproof with double-stitched and taped seams, adjustable torso, adjustable belt and elastic suspenders, drop-top design for conversion from chest to pant wader, and removable front pouch with fleece hand warmer.

www.lacrossefootwear.com

Yeti Camino Carryall

Continuing in their launch of the new bags and tote category, Yeti released their new Yeti Camino Carryall bag. It’s an open-top tote with plenty of room for all your essentials. It can serve as a purse, beach bag, picnic bag or anything else you can dream up. It’s the perfect option for lady’s to haul their gear from here to there in simple fashion.

It’s waterproof, durable and easy to clean, making it a great new addition to Yeti’s new Panga line of bags.

www.yeti.com