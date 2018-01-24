5 Innovative Hunting Products for Under $100

by

Another ATA has come and gone leaving a blur in our minds with all the amazing archery products hitting the shelves this season. Although this year was jam packed with some incredible new technology, more times than not, new technology comes with a price tag. But don’t worry, there were some amazing products showcased at this year’s show that won’t break the bank. These 5 practical products killed it at ATA and have extremely affordable price points for the everyday consumer. They are practical tools that really change the game, making life easier on hunters, before, during, and after the hunt. Hopefully they can be of interest to you as an avid bow hunter.

Full Range Hanging Systems

Full Range Hanging Systems is one of those products where you think to yourself…”Wait, this didn’t exist and why didn’t I think of it?” Similar products have been around, but there’s nothing quite like the Full Range Hanging System.

These 180 degree pivoted wall mounts are able to bring your hunting trophies to life.

Each animal you harvest has its own special characteristics, so why not show them off? Unfortunately, a mount usually just hangs flat on the wall and sits that way forever.

These units allow you to move your trophy any time you like and emphasize the best angle for the mount, all with the simple adjustment of a thumbscrew.

Full Ranging Hanging Systems have single systems, double systems, and have just released a new corner system. The systems can save you a ton of room in your trophy room and they are not hard on your wallet at all, with prices ranging from $25-$40.

www.fullrangesystems.com

Havalon’s Talon

It is no secret anymore, Havalon makes some incredible products. And their new release at ATA had people talking. Havalon released the new Talon, an interchangeable cutlery system.

Perfect for the everyday hunter because of the assortment of blades that comes in the package. The blades are strong, sturdy, and you can remove and change them with a push of the button. Covering you from the field dressing process all the way to the dinner table.

The Talon also breaks apart for easy cleaning which can often be an issue when dealing with wild game. The Talon begins shipping in April and comes to customers at a very affordable price point of $89.99.

www.havalon.com

Alaska Guide Creations Bino Harness

We stopped in to visit with the crew at Alaskan Creations to check out their lineup of bino harnesses. We had a chance to check out their new Kodiak C.U.B. harness and really liked what we saw. The team at Alaskan Creations believes there are times when it is better to have more than not enough. And that’s where the Kodiak C.U.B. comes in to play. Integrating simplicity and utility, the Kodiak C.U.B. (Compact Utility Bag) delivers optimal storage in a compact option.

The harness is designed to accommodate binoculars up to around 42mm objective lenses. For example, most 8×42 and 10×42 binoculars would fit perfect in the compact harnesses. (Main Compartment measurements are approximately 6.5 inch tall x 6 inch wide x 3 inch deep. Front Compartment measurements for Kodiak C.U.B. (Compact Utility Bag) are approximately 4 inch tall x 6 inch wide x 1.5 inch deep. Side Compartment measurements are 3 inch tall x 2.5 inch wide x 1 inch deep. Rear Compartment measurements are 4 inch tall x 6 inch wide “flat”) H.B.S (Hook and Bungee System) closure allows for quiet, easy one hand operation to open and secure the main compartment.

$94.99 / www.alaskaguidecreations.com

Hawk’s Ghost Game Camera

There are a ton of trail cameras available for purchase anymore. But the new Ghost Cam from Hawk was getting a lot of attention for a couple reasons. The Ghost cams are incredibly small, controlled by a user friendly app, and meet a great price point compared to many cameras on the market.

The smallest high performing camera on the market puts you at a huge advantage from hiding your camera from wild game and thieves. The compact size allows for easy carry and transportation as well.

Ghost Cam’s are built with an ultra-fast, reliable image processor and HD image sensor with built-in autofocus and Xfinity LED illumination to ensure sharp, detailed high resolution photos up to 20 Megapixels at .25s trigger speed.

The coolest feature with the Ghost Cam is that all the settings are controlled via Hawk’s Sync App. Date and time are always automatically set, leaving you with only having to worry about the camera settings.

Via the app, connect with Bluetooth to capture a test view photo and check the overall camera status, and once you are pleased leave the woods at ease knowing exactly what your camera will be offering you when you get back.

This is the only item on this list that actually breaks the $100 mark with its MSRP price, just over $100 but we are told that you’ll be find this camera selling for $99 on most store shelves.

www.hawkhunting.com

Glory Nock

Another lighted nock? Yes. But, this one might be the best and final stop for lighted nock technology and was one of the favorites among attendees at this year’s show. Glory Nock sets itself apart from the competition with the genius simplicity of it’s design.

I like simple and effective, and this new nock seems to have that. The Glory Nock’s ultra-bright LED is easily activated and de-activated by simply using the bowstring (and thumb press for de-activating). No tools are necessary and there is no hole in the nock to allow blood or other contaminations to enter. Once turned on, Glory Nock lighted nocks can stay lit for more than 20 hours.

The inventor of Nockturnal is the brain behind this new product and it seems to be the most durable, light, and simple lighted nock on the market.

Made in the U.S., Glory Nocks are available for bows and crossbows in a variety of colors and sizes to work for any bow hunter.

$24.99/3-pack and $9.99 for a single / www.glorynock.com