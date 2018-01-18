Join The Bowhunting.com Team

We’re looking for an energetic, tech-savvy person with a creative eye and lots of motivation to join our team here at Bowhunting.com & Bowhunt or Die. If you want to work in the hunting industry, this is your chance! Please read through the criteria below and if you’re interested click here to fill out and application.
Tasks & Responsibilities
- Assist with day-to-day sales, marketing & customer service duties.
- Answer phone calls & emails from customers & website visitors
- Help manage all social media channels
- Support management teams as needed
- Provide reports & communication to clients and internal team
- Assist with production & filming of Bowhunt or Die show
- Setup & run booth at consumer trade shows
Experience & Skills required:
- General knowledge of computers & ability to type
- Basic understanding of Outlook, Word & Excel or equivalent
- Knowledgeable about social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube)
- Basic photography & videography experience
- Passionate about bowhunting and technology
- Great communication skills
- Some technical archery experience is a bonus
- A positive, upbeat attitude and a great work ethic!
This is a full time position at our office in Huntley, Illinois so you must be willing to relocate if you do not live nearby. You’ll also have to work with Todd, Justin & the rest of the team so lots of patience and a great sense of humor is a must!
Comments
Would love this job! However, I simply cannot uproot from Texas to do it. How about being so tech-savvy that I can do all of those things from 1,200 miles away? Does that make me over qualified? ;O)
It gets you close, but unfortunately the position requires a good amount of on-site work at our office helping film and edit videos and other misc tasks. Remote work just isn’t going to cut it unfortunately.
MY NAME IS BRAD SUTER AND I’M DISABLED. WHEN I WAS ABLE TO WALK BOW HUNTING WAS MY FAVORITE THING TO DO !!!! MY BEST FRIEND DAVE CAREY JUST SHOT AN ELK IN COLORADO WITH HIS BOW !! NOW I HUNT WITH A CROSSBOW,I USE A TEN POINT.. I SHOT A BEAR WITH MY CROSSBOW..LOVE TO BOW HUNT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BRAD SUTER
While it sounds like a great job. Not some thing i could do at this point. Are you looking for any pro staff guys and what or where would someone find more info on that?
Hey Dean – we don’t necessarily have a “pro staff” per say. We have a team of people who film for the Bowhunt or Die show and we also have a team of Brand Ambassadors who help represent and promote Bowhunting.com. You can find information and links for both applications at the bottom of the website.
Ok thank you Justin.