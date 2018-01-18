Join The Bowhunting.com Team

by

We’re looking for an energetic, tech-savvy person with a creative eye and lots of motivation to join our team here at Bowhunting.com & Bowhunt or Die. If you want to work in the hunting industry, this is your chance! Please read through the criteria below and if you’re interested click here to fill out and application.

Tasks & Responsibilities

Assist with day-to-day sales, marketing & customer service duties.

Answer phone calls & emails from customers & website visitors

Help manage all social media channels

Support management teams as needed

Provide reports & communication to clients and internal team

Assist with production & filming of Bowhunt or Die show

Setup & run booth at consumer trade shows

Experience & Skills required:

General knowledge of computers & ability to type

Basic understanding of Outlook, Word & Excel or equivalent

Knowledgeable about social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube)

Basic photography & videography experience

Passionate about bowhunting and technology

Great communication skills

Some technical archery experience is a bonus

A positive, upbeat attitude and a great work ethic!

This is a full time position at our office in Huntley, Illinois so you must be willing to relocate if you do not live nearby. You’ll also have to work with Todd, Justin & the rest of the team so lots of patience and a great sense of humor is a must!