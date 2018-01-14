TightSpot Quiver Upgrades for 2018

by

We stopped in to visit with the guys at TightSpot Quivers to see the latest upgrades and options they’ve released for 2018. The company unveiled several new camo options for their quiver hoods this week at the ATA show.

With the ever-expanding camo finish options now being delivered from bow manufacturers, TightSpot has stepped up their game to ensure their quivers match as well. They’ve also made several new tweaks to make a great quiver even better.

Here’s a video with a look at the latest from TightSpot…

Keep up with all the latest from TightSpot at www.tightspotquivers.com.