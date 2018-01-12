Yeti Hopper BackFlip 24

by

For outdoorsmen that wander a little further down the trail, there has been a demand for a better way to carry a cooler. Yeti has answered the call for a better way with their new Hopper BackFlip 24. I stopped in at the Yeti booth to check out several new products being launched in Yeti’s evolving product line, but the Hopper BackFlip is the one that caught my attention first. It’ll be incredibly handy for hiking up the river for fishing trips, camping, picnics, hunting and anywhere else your adventure takes you.

The Hopper BackFlip 24 fuses the durability of the Hopper Flip with a new, convenient-to-carry design. It’s Yeti’s first cooler engineered to carry as a backpack, using the best tech of both worlds. Built taller and wider than its Hopper Flip counterparts, Hopper BackFlip is designed to efficiently distribute the weight of your goods, while the ergonomic shoulder straps make the journey more comfortable.

Better yet, a removable chest strap and waist belt are included for added stability and security. And like the rest of the Hopper family, it promises superior cold-holding, a 100% leakproof zipper, and a tough DryHide Shell.

See all the latest from Yeti at www.yeti.com.