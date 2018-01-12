New and Improved Lakewood Bowfile

Menu
The guys at Lakewood  Products are really excited to show off their new and improved Bowfile bow case. The Bowfile is a popular bow case option that works particularly well as a vertical case in the back of the truck. But for 2018, the Bowfile gets some nice upgrades  making it an even better bow case option with more space than ever before.

The new Bowfile offers even more space in your case to safely store your bow and accessories.

The unique feature of the Bowfile is that it allows you store you bow in the case with your accessories still on. Now, the Bowfile gets an overhaul for increased storage ability. The new Bowfile case features increased room by adding 1.5-inches to the case’s already generous vertical height to accommodate an even wider variety of modern sight mounts and stabilizers.

A bigger sized case allows for even more storage options.

With an external vertical dimension of 17.5-inches and an internal capacity of 16-inches Lakewood’s exclusive top-loading Drop-In design is more convenient than ever for loading, transporting and storing a bow with all of its accessories on, including the quiver!

The soft-sided hard case design of Lakewood cases make them perfect for travel from Back-of-the-Truck to the Backcountry thanks to construction of rugged and durable TSA and airline compliant materials.

For more information on the full line of cases from Lakewood Products, visit their website, www.lakewoodproducts.com

