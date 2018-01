by

Our friends at Last Chance Archery continue to produce some of the handiest tools in the world for archers. Their bow press is one of the most popular bow presses in the world and they’ve got a ton of bow tuning tools to go with it.

We stopped in to take a look at what’s new with the Last Chance crew at their booth to took a look at their bow scales. Check out the video below for a closer look.

See more at www.lastchancearchery.com.