AVYD: World’s First Visual Yardage Designator

I stopped in at the AVYD booth to see what appeared to be some type of rangefinder/bow sight combination attached to several bows in the booth. But upon further investigation I wasn’t really sure what I was looking at. “It’s not a rangefinder!” the rep in the booth told me. I was more intrigued at that moment. “It’s the world’s first visual yardage designator,” he said. It sounded cool, but I still wasn’t really sure what that was. But that would all soon change.

AVYD was designed to give big game bowhunters total confidence in setting up the perfect shot. The device utilizes a military-style laser designator to combine visual confirmation of the target with precise yardage.

It sets up nice and fast, less than a minute, so there’s no complicated setup process. AVYD is designed to complement your standard rangefinder and is said to be a great option for low-light conditions.

Shooters will find the AVYD with a price tag around $189.

Check it out at www.getavyd.com.