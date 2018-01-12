AVYD: World’s First Visual Yardage Designator

Menu
Jan 12, 2018

I stopped in at the AVYD booth to see what appeared to be some type of rangefinder/bow sight combination attached to several bows in the booth. But upon further investigation I wasn’t really sure what I was looking at. “It’s not a rangefinder!” the rep in the booth told me. I was more intrigued at that moment. “It’s the world’s first visual yardage designator,” he said. It sounded cool, but I still wasn’t really sure what that was. But that would all soon change.

AVYD-adam

Adam from AVYD gives us a look at the world’s first visual yardage designator.

AVYD was designed to give big game bowhunters total confidence in setting up the perfect shot. The device utilizes a military-style laser designator to combine visual confirmation of the target with precise yardage.

avyd-back

A closer look at the AVYD device.

It sets up nice and fast, less than a minute, so there’s no complicated setup process. AVYD is designed to complement your standard rangefinder and is said to be a great option for low-light conditions.

Shooters will find the AVYD with a price tag around $189.

Check it out at www.getavyd.com.

 

