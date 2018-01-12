5 New Halo Rangefinders

by

Rangefinders have been a game changer over the last couple decades for helping hunters be deadlier in the deer woods. And the evolution of the rangefinder has taken place in fairly short order. The options on the shelf today will blow your mind.

Halo has released 5 new fast and accurate laser rangefinders into the market this week at the 2018 ATA show. The guys at Halo know that few other hunting accessories have contributed more to conservation through successful game recovery than the laser rangefinder. Providing the foundation for a clean kill and a successful hunt by returning fast and accurate distance readings, this essential piece of technology gives hunters the critical information they need to pull the trigger or release the string with confidence.

The new lineup of Halo rangefinders include the new XLR1500, a unit that reaches farther than any Halo rangefinder ever created before. The XLR1500 give long-range shooters and rifle hunters impressive accuracy up to 1500 yards. Precise to +/- one yard, the Halo XLR1500 automatically detects and compensates for elevation changes with AITM (Angle Intelligence) Technology, which results in the display of a true ballistic distance.

There’s also some really nice options from Halo for the budget minded hunter with a variety of rangefinders including the XL600, XR700, XR800 and Z1000.

We’ll be putting these units to the test more in the days ahead, so be watching for more on the lineup of rangefinders from Halo in the days ahead. You can also more at www.halooptics.com.