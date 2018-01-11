Primos Surround View Blind

by

The guys at Primos released a video in the days leading up to the 2018 ATA show unveiling their new Surround View Blind. It immediately created a lot of buzz among ground blind hunters everywhere. I had several buddies text me asking, “Have you seen the new ground blind from Primos!” Everyone seemed to be excited about the new concept behind this new blind Primos was launching. And when I pulled it up to take a look, I could see why.

As the name implies, the Surround View Blind gives you a pretty strong view of your complete surroundings. It pretty much eliminates any blind spots when ground blind hunting. It’s a huge advantage to what we’ve seen in the past.

I climbed into this blind on Day 1 of the ATA show to give things a look, and I’ll admit, I was pretty impressed. I love the opportunity to see so much. You almost feel naked with so much visibility from the inside, yet nothing can see in from the outside. It’s basically like a 2-way mirror.

It’ll be interesting to see how well it works with the sun shining on the mesh. But, I’d say this blind is legit. I will give it a try this spring while turkey hunting for further testing and reviews.

Check it out at www.primos.com.