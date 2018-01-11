Pine Ridge Z-38 Aluminum Peep Sight

by

Pine Ridge Archery is proud to introduce the American made Z-38 Peep Sight. The Z-38 is built to last, thanks to it’s 6061-T6 aircraft aluminum construction. Archers can use the same peep sight for years without having to worry about replacing it.

Key features that will make this peep sight stand out from the crowd include a deep string channel that keeps the peep in place and rock solid for precision shooting shot after shot. Gone are the days of worrying about your peep sight moving at the moment of truth in the woods or on the line at an important tournament. This deep channel prevents the peep from rotating on the string or coming off the string.

The Z-38 has a 38 degree angle at full draw so the peep aligns perfectly with the eye at full draw, resulting in effortless shooting. The Z-38 is available in 1/8”, 3/16” and 1/4” apertures. The edges on the Z-38 peep are cleaned and polished, which gives the peep sight a clean look and prevents bow string wear and fraying.

“At Pine Ridge Archery, we pride ourselves in manufacturing American made products that the pro shop and consumer will enjoy using,” said Brian Bychowski. “The Z-38 Peep Sight is a great addition to our long list of archery products.”

To learn more about the Z-38 Peep Sight and our complete line of archery products, visit www.pineridgearchery.com.