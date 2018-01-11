Garmin Xero Rangefinding Bow Sight

by

The Garmin XERO bow sight was creating a lot of excitement, even before the 2018 ATA show ever got started. There’s a lot of bowhunters weighing in with their thoughts on this new and innovative bow sight. It’s a first for Garmin as they jump into the archery market with a killer debut item.

Here’s a look at what we’ve found so far from Garmin…

Garmin has introduced the Xero A1 and A1i, two groundbreaking auto-ranging digital laser bow sights that automatically measure the distance to a target and provide a precise, virtual lighted pin for the shot. A silent, single-button trigger mounted on the bow’s grip lets the archer range targets at rest or at full draw, virtually eliminating distance estimation and hunter movement – two of the biggest challenges in archery hunting. The laser range finder instantly provides the precise anglecompensated distance – up to 100 yards on game or 300 yards on reflective targets. The Xero then projects a precise, virtual LED pin that is only visible to the archer, and without the clutter of multiple physical pins. An ambient light sensor ensures the pin brightness is optimized for various shooting conditions. “The Xero bow sight is truly a game-changer in the archery world. It helps take the guesswork out of ranging a target,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of worldwide sales. “When that buck of a lifetime walks by, knowing your precise yardage and having the exact pin to shoot is often the difference between making that shot or going home empty-handed.”

Archers can customize the Xero for single or multiple pin configurations, or they can manually select a pin of a pre-determined distance. A sunlight-readable display helps the user configure and customize the sight and provides information like target distance and angle. It also provides a shot odometer, so archers can keep tabs on how many times they’ve shot in one practice session or over the lifetime of the bow.

The Xero A1i includes many additional features. Laser Locate estimates the arrow’s point of impact and transfers that location to a compatible Garmin device1 so hunters know where to begin their recovery of game. The A1i also enables the archer to configure multiple arrow profiles, to easily transition between a target or hunting setup without readjusting the sight.

Archers can also analyze and improve their performance with shot dynamics – information like arrow speed, roll of the bow, and bow impulse duration. Additionally, the A1i features user selectable red (default) and green LED pins.

The Xero operates up to a year on two AAA lithium batteries and comes in both right and lefthanded configurations. Ruggedized and water rated to IPX72, the Xero can withstand the rigors of bowhunting. The Xero A1 has a minimum retail price of $799.99, and the A1i has a minimum retail price of $999.99. .

For more information, visit www.garmin.com/xero.