Accubow Augmented Reality Training App

by

Accubow came on the scene in the last couple years and quickly established themselves as the #1 selling archery training device in the world. The Accubow offers a variety of features designed to help you be a better archer. It’s great for rehab, building muscles, establishing form and fighting target panic. It truly is a great tool for archers.

For 2018, the guys at Accubow take the training opportunities to the next level with the introduction of the world’s first augmented reality archery training app, built exclusively for Accubow.

With a phone mount accessory (sold separately) attached to the Accubow, you can turn your Accubow/smartphone combination into a virtual olympic archery or bowhunting experience.

It’s a ton of fun for shooters of all ages. And you’ll also be building your archery and bowhunting skills a the same time, so it’s a winner all the way around.

See more at www.accubow.com.