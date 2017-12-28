The Armless Archer: What Limits You?

by

Our friends at Lancaster Archery spent some time with Matt Stutzman, the Armless Archer, on the Lancaster range in PA. Stutzman shared his life story of rejection, survival and how he grew to love the sport of archery.

Watch the Armless Archer’s story here…

“The only limit you have is what you put on yourself,” Stutzman said. “My goal over the course of the next three years is to prove that, even though I have no arms, I can compete with the best in the world, and hopefully on good days, I can beat them.”

Stutzman’s story is a solid reminder that we can accomplish pretty much anything we set our mind and focus on. The video is also a reality check for many of us that tend to whine and complain that life is so tough for us. What is holding you back? What limitations do you have? Quit your whining! Get to it!