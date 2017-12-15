Menu
Deer Herd Jumps Off Bridge [Video]

Dec 15, 2017 by Leave a Comment

There’s a video making the rounds in the social media world of a small herd of deer taking a fatal plunge from a highway bridge in Iowa. It’s a sad reminder of what can happen when deer get disoriented, confused, or out of place.

Catherine Veerhusen and her husband captured the moment on video as they were driving across the Cedar Rapids bridge.

deer-herd-on-bridge

Three does approach a bridge before jumping over.

It appears the deer were confused and unfamiliar with their whereabouts. A buck darted across the bridge and without hesitation jumped over the wall, falling some 20-30 feet to his death. Three does were trailing the buck and followed his lead over the bridge.

dead-deer-herd

Witnesses rushed to the bridge wall to find that all four deer were killed in the fall.

The scene left the Veerhusens and other onlookers stunned at what they had witnessed.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Veerhusen, of Atkins, told the Des Moines Register. “No words, no words.”

Watch the video here:

 

