A New Way to Film Your Hunts From the Ground Blind

The crew at Fourth Arrow Camera Arms continues to set the bar in designing some of the best camera support gear on the planet. From tree arms to tripod mounts for the ground blind, these guys have got you covered. Now, they are proud to introduce the new Pillar Camera Arm Kit. The Pillar Kit was designed to be used with a variety of hunting blinds including box blinds, tower blinds and soft-sided popup blinds.

Most hunters who film their hunts from a blind put their camera on a large cumbersome tripod that can take up a lot of room in a blind and is difficult to maneuver at the moment of truth. The Pillar Camera Arm Kit eliminates those problems, thanks to its space saving design. The kit includes a Fourth Arrow monopod, Blind Bracket, Rex Arm, and Tripod Adapter. You can choose from one of the following arms: The Raptor or Cha Cha Slider.

The Blind Bracket can be attached to a blind window or a horizontal shelf in a blind. The bracket combined with the monopod leg creates a stable platform for any camera weighing less than ten pounds. Along with the bracket and monopod, a Raptor Arm or Cha Cha Slider can be used to easily move the camera around quickly and quietly to film from almost any angle without having to move the bracket or monopod. The system can also be attached to the side of a soft-sided blind.

“Using a tripod when filming can be difficult at times, especially when an animal is moving fast in front of you,” said Dave Dykema from Fourth Arrow Camera Arms. “With the Pillar Kit, hunters can easily film all the action without worrying about getting poor footage or having to give up precious floor space in the blind. With this system, there is room for a hunter, a camera man, and all kinds of gear.”

The Pillar Kit retails for $199.99 and can be purchased at www.fourtharrowcameraarms.com.