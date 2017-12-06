Drury Treestand Accident: It Can Happen to the Best

by

If you haven’t heard already, Terry Drury recently fell some 17 feet to the ground when his tree step came loose from the tree. Drury suffered fractured ribs, vertebrae, ankle and a bruised lung. As bad as it was, he’s thanking God that he’s still alive. Drury admits that his failure to use a safeline/lifeline device when climbing ultimately led to his crash to the ground. Yes, there were a number of variables that came in to play here, but climbing the tree without being anchored was the mistake that caused one of the most popular deer hunters in the country to find himself in the emergency room.

It’s a reminder that it can happen to anyone. Terry Drury has climbed into a treestand as much as nearly anyone on earth. But all it took was one unguarded moment and he found himself on the ground.

Watch and listen to Drury’s story on the 100% Wild podcast here…

Stay safe out there! Never leave the ground without being anchored to a lifeline.