Wind, Stray Dogs, and Big Kansas Bucks

Bowhunt or Die prostaffer, John Herrmann, recently made good on his Kansas bowhunting roadtrip, despite the Kansas winds, weather, and dogs running through the properties he was trying to hunt. After two days of seeing more dogs running the property than deer, he decided to bail and hunt a new public property that had recently opened for bowhunting

John immediately found some fresh buck sign on the new property around a solid bedding area and hung his stand. Forty-five minutes before dark, a buck came down the trail, just like Herrmann had anticipated, giving him the opportunity to punch his Kansas buck tag.

A big congrats to John for sticking it out under some tough conditions to make it happen in Kansas.