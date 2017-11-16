2018 PSE Thrive 400 Crossbow

by

PSE Archery is proud to announce the 2018 introduction of the all-new Thrive 400.

“The PSE Thrive 400 takes the Thrive crossbow platform to the next level,” said Blake Shelby, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PSE Archery. “The bow is engineered with reverse cam technology to shoot at a sizzling 400 FPS in speed to deliver unbelievable performance.”

The Thrive 400 is also enhanced with an upgraded accessory package to equip archers with everything they need to get the job done.

THE THRIVE 400 PACKAGE INCLUDES: • 5- Bolt Quiver • 4- 22″ Carbon Thunder Bolts With 100 GR Bullet Points • 1- 22″ Discharge Bolt • String Stops • 4X32 Illuminated Multi-Reticle Scope • Limb Bands • Cocking Rope • Rubber Coated, Folding Foot Stirrup • Rail Lube • Soft Touch Grip & Cheek Rest

The Thrive 400 Crossbow will be available for purchase in February 2018 – $599.99.

For more information about PSE and the Thrive 400 Crossbow, visit www.pse-archery.com.