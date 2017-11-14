Mathews Triax First Look

by

New for 2018 is the Mathews Triax – a compact hunting bow built to be ultra quiet and vibration-free. The Triax sits on a 28″ axle-to-axle platform which makes it extremely maneuverable and nimble. Whether you’re hunting from a ground blind, treestand or stalking the Triax feels right at home.

Powered by the Crosscentric AVS cam system, the Triax produces speeds of up to 343 fps while maintaining the same silky-smooth draw that shooters have come to love. The Triax features a 6″ brace height and weighs in at 4.4 lbs.

The most notable change from previous Mathews offerings is the new Enhanced Harmonic Stabilizer. Unlike Mathews bows of the past, which have featured a pair of either Harmonic Dampers or Harmonic Stabilizers in the top and bottom of the riser, the Triax features a single Harmonic Stabilizer that is set in front of the main portion of the bow’s riser. Positioned low on the bow, the new Enhanced Harmonic Stabilizer not only helps eliminate noise and vibration but also provides a more balanced bow.

The Triax is available seven different finishes: Optifade Subalpine, Optifade Elevated II, Ridge Reaper Barren, Ridge Reaper Forest, Lost Camo XD, Stone & Black. Draw weights are available in 50, 60 & 70 lbs and draw lengths are available from 24.5″ to 30.5″ and let-off is 75%.

For more information you can check out the new Triax at your local Mathews retailer or visit them online at http://www.mathewsinc.com/