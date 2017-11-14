Best Way to Haul a Deer With a Car? [VIDEO]

by

Okay, so maybe this isn’t actually the best way to haul a deer with a car. In fact, it actually may be a great way to get somebody – or something – seriously maimed, cut, or killed. But, I have to give props to the one willing to swallow his pride and do what had to be done to get his meat to the house.

Check out the video below of this Neon going down the road with a buck hanging from the back. Extra points for the light bar mounted up front. This is definitely not their first time putting the old Neon to work on whitetail deer.