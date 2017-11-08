2018 Bowtech Realm Bow Launch

by

Bowtech annually ramps up one of the biggest bow launches in the industry, typically at the ATA show. This year was different, however, as they planned the launch of their 2018 bows months before they typically unleash their latest offerings. Despite the early announcement, the hype was just as big, probably bigger, as the company stirred the social media pot prior to the launch with lots of live videos and tons of interactive opportunities for Bowtech fans and customers.

The online launch unveiled the new Bowtech Realm and Realm-X compound bows. The bows feature a new riser engineered for precision. In fact, the whole bow was designed to be a precision workhorse for hunters at all levels of the game. The Realm is a 30 3/4″ axle to axle bow, while the Realm-X is a 33 1/4″ axle to axle bow.

The cam system on the Realm series was designed with three features in mind. One, the cams must be identical in size, shape, and weight for the ultimate in precision. Two, the cams must be linked together for the ultimate in synchronization, and three, the cams must be adjustable for the ultimate in tuning.

The Realm bows also feature a new CP Dual Lock System, with limbs locking to the pocket, and the pocket locking to the riser. The engineering of this new bow is honestly very impressive.

Specs on the Realm and Realm-X

Realm

Draw Length – 25-31″

Draw Weight – 50, 60, 70 lbs

Brace Height – 7 1/8″

Speed – 340 fps

Axle to Axle – 30 3/4″

Mass Weight 4.3 lbs

MSRP – $1099

Realm-X

Draw Length – 25-31″

Draw Weight – 50, 60, 70, lbs

Brace Height – 6 1/2″

Speed – 345 fps

Axle to Axle – 33 1/4″

Mass Weight – 4.3 lbs

MSRP – $1199

See more on the 2018 lineup of Bowtech bows at www.bowtecharchery.com