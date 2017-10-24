Best Rut Hunting Days for 2017

by

It’s hard to believe that we’re already ramping up for the 2017 whitetail rut once again. It’s the time deer hunters live for. And every year we look forward to hearing what Charles Alsheimer has to say regarding his annual rut predictions at Deer & Deer Hunting.

Alsheimer knows deer like no other man on earth. He’s truly got the the science of deer and deer behavior figured out. That’s why so many hunters look to him each year for subtle changes that may occur in deer behavior in and around the rut.

The annual breeding period for the whitetail deer (the rut) will take place over many days, more or less depending on buck to doe ratios. But most hunters know there is that sweet spot within the rut, that week to ten days when the action is at its best. Those are the days you really don’t want to miss being in the woods.

So what will the sweet spot days be for 2017? Check out the video below for what Alsheimer has to say.

Comment below and let us know what days are typically the best rut days where you hunt.