Bowhunting Wisconsin Bucks with Fletch

BHOD prostaffer, Josh Fletcher, checks in with a hunt report from his recent Wisconsin whitetail hunt. Here’s how things went down…

Well, my season started with hunting public marsh from September until October. I had some good encounters with decent bucks. All I have for private land is a small parcel the land owner lets me hunt. Knowing that it’s a small piece, I wanted to save it for when the rut starts to kick in and bigger bucks start being more daylight active. Last night I was going to hunt public but I was running short on time and decided to head to the private ground for a quick sit. At about 5:30pm I heard a grunt to the south. A short while later, I saw two does about 70 yards away heading east. Just then I could hear the sound of a buck making a scrape in the freshly fallen leaves. He followed up by what I can only describe as the rubbing of a telephone pole with a rake!

At this point I could not see what caliber of buck was making the noise as it was about 60 yards in a real thick patch of brush and woods. But it wasn’t long before I could hear the sounds of a steady, but heavy, walking heading right to me. With each step, the crunching of the leaves grew louder and louder. At about 40 yards out I caught my first glimpse of head gear. The only thought that came to mind was, “Shooter!”

He stepped out on the trail I had prepped at only 14 yards as he was heading through a patch of marsh grass. I settled the pin at the shoulder crease and let the shot surprise me. The arrow flew true and passed right through the top of the heart, sending the buck crashing through the marsh grass. I could hear the smashing of the grass and cracking of the willows. As quick as it happened, the noise suddenly stopped to nothing but pure silence and the thoughts racing in my head.

With a fist pump to the camera (and some dry heaves from nerves) I knew he was down. Still, we gave him several hours before taking up the blood trail just to play it safe. After about an 80-yard blood trail, I found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow!

