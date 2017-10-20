We catch back up with Josh Fletcher for Part 4 of our series on Scouting Whitetail Deer. This month Josh focuses on travel corridors. Narrowing down how deer get from point A to B will no doubt mean more notched kill tags for you each season. Here’s how to make it happen.
Here he is! Congrats to Josh Fletcher on a fantastic buck! Full hunt will be on upcoming episode of BHOD!
****Sorry for the mistakes guys, Josh got this one on private land.**** ... See MoreSee Less
12 hours ago
Another buck down... this time on Public Ground! 🦌 ... See MoreSee Less
13 hours ago
This week we join Todd Graf as he hunts Wyoming elk with @THELIFEatTMO Don't want to miss this one!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
The rut is inching closer every day. Just need some colder weather already! #bowhuntordie https://t.co/AGSt6Uhrt1
Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 4: Travel Corridors
Newsletter Sign-up
Bowhunting tips, product alerts & deals
Hot Topics
BHOD Trail Camera Contest – Vote Now
Should the Airbow Be Legal for Archery Season?
This week we join Todd Graf as he hunts Wyoming elk with @THELIFEatTMO Don't want to miss this one!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
The rut is inching closer every day. Just need some colder weather already! #bowhuntordie https://t.co/AGSt6Uhrt1
Avery Fawcett connected on this IL slob last night using the @TenPT_Crossbows Turbo GT. Hunt coming soon to BHOD!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Speak Your Mind