2018 Xpedition Perfexion XL

by

Xpedition Archery recently released their latest offerings for 2018. The company has experienced their best year yet as it wraps up 2017 with a lineup that included four purpose driven hunting bows with a fit for every hunter or any need. In 2018, the company wants to continue to set the standards for creating purpose-driven bows.

It was only a matter of time before the Xpedition team turned its focus on the crucible of archery precision, the Target market. The Perfexion XL brings to bare the full scope of Xpedition’s aerospace pedigree to influence archery design and unparalleled precision manufacturing. Add in a patent pending PXT hybrid cam design from the most prolific cam designer in modern history, and the results are breathtaking. The PXT dual limb stop hybrid cam has an unprecedented 6” of draw length adjustment on one base cam, features 1⁄2” modular draw adjustment and the Xpedition signature adjustability.

The Perfexion XL is fast enough for 3D in spite of its 8” plus brace height, yet still prioritizes the smooth draw that target archers require for long days at the range.

The Perfexion XL’s rigid riser recovers with the consistency that had previously been reserved for shoot through designs.

Form follows function, so the Perfexion XL has clean lines and rich target colors that scream quality. At the end of the day, it is engineered and assembled to make scores climb and X rings as easy to hit as barn doors.

Make an investment in your archery future and set your goals to Xperience Perfection. The Xpedition Perfexion XL, a pedigree of performance.

The Perfextion XL will be available in five unique target colors Patriot Red, Nuclear Grean, Molten Black, Liberty White, and Valor Blue.

Specs on the Perfexion XL

IBO – 320 fps

Weight – 4.3 lbs

Axle-to-Axle – 38″

Brace Height – 8.125″

Draw Weight – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70

Draw Lengths PXT Cam 24.5″-30.5″

MSRP $1,199

See more at www.xpeditionarchery.com