Wild Game VS. Store Bought Meat – Which is healthier?

One of the greatest arguments we have as hunters is our insatiable desire to feed our families with wild game meat. We love to hunt, but we also love the coolers full of meat it will provide all year long. But how does wild game meat compare to store bought meat? Which one is better in taste? Well, that would obviously be a matter of opinion.

But which one is healthier? That can actually be backed up with some numbers.

Here’s a look at a nutrition guide provided by the good folks at Remington. Give it a look and see how your favorite wild game stacks up when compared to store bought meat.

