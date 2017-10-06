Stealth Cam Bull Bugling: Close Enough? [VIDEO]

by

We can all agree that trail cameras can often catch some of the coolest photos and videos you’ll ever see when it comes to animals up close and personal. But few can compare to a bugling bull screaming into the lens of the camera less than a foot or two away.

The video below was captured on Ryan Tuttle’s Stealth Cam DS4K camera. The bull pauses in the midst of munching on lunch to produce one of the greatest sounds God ever put in an animal. It’s pretty good stuff. Check it out.