2018 Lancaster Archery Classic Registration Now Open

by

It’s hard to believe we’re already planning out 2018 archery events, but it’s that time once again!

Registration is now open for the 2018 Lancaster Archery Classic! The event will take place January 26-28, 2018.

Sign up now to join in on the East Coast’s largest indoor archery tournament, which promises more than $300,000 in prize money and contingencies.

Check out all the info here, including details about Lancaster Archery’s new Youth Trophy Tournament. http://www.lancasterarchery.com/archery-classic/