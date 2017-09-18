Huge Poaching Case in Washington & Oregon

by

One of the biggest poaching cases in state history for both Washington and Oregon is under way with over 20 people involved and some 100 animals being killed. The poachers killed species of all kinds, from deer to bear and everything in between. Worst yet, they simply left the animals to rot after making the kill.

“They were serial killers of another kind,” said Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Deputy Chief Mike Cenci. “I mean I don’t understand the psychology of these people, I never will. But I can tell you they didn’t care about wildlife resources. They certainly didn’t care about the law.”

The suspects apparently couldn’t resist documenting their poaching practices with their cell phones. They took photos and videos that included the illegal use of hounds, killing wildlife out of season, spotlighting wildlife and leaving meat to waste.