Tactacam Filming Tips

Self-filming your own hunts is the rage these days, and no other camera makes the job as easy as the Tactacam. This tiny little bow-mounted camera allows you to record your own hunt quick and easy, with just the push of a single button.

But self-filming your own hunts is not easy. And getting quality footage from these bow mounted cameras takes some practice. So here’s a quick video from the guys at Tactacam sharing some helpful filming tips for capturing your next hunt.

See more on the Tactacam product line at www.tactacam.com.