by

We continue in our series on scouting for whitetail deer as Josh Fletcher leads us into a session on how to scout bedding areas. This video is full of great info that’ll put you closer to the deer you pursue. Where do you find bedding areas? What will they look like? Josh sheds light on the issue in the video below.

Check it out…

What’s your preferred scouting tactics when it comes to bedding areas? Comment below and let us know.