What's Wrong With This Doe?

What’s Wrong With This Doe?

Aug 11, 2017 by 1 Comment

With fall food plot season quickly approaching I recently drove out to one of my leases to spray whatever weeds had grown up this summer.  While there of course I couldn’t resist the temptation to check my Stealth Cams, which had been closely monitoring a lush bean field for several weeks.  One of the first images captured was this doe who appears to have a large wound on her nose.  It’s hard to be sure exactly what the extent of damage is, but it will be interesting to see if she sticks around this fall and what she really looks like.

At first glance it’s easy to miss the gaping wound on this doe’s nose.

Zooming in gives us a better look.

Unfortunately she didn’t want to give us a better photo than this.

And to answer your question yes, we did get some bucks on camera as well.  Hopefully they stick around long enough to make our acquaintance in October!

Comments

  1. Kenneth Hoppe says:
    Aug 11, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I’m guessing it is a gash from a predator she looks like she’s doing good she’ll probably be around this fall

