Stealth Cam DS4K Captures Killer Storm Footage

The killer photos and video from the new Stealth Cam DS4K camera keep rollin’ in. These cameras are an absolute blast when it comes to stunning photos and video now available through trail cameras.

The DS4K camera allows for 30MP still images and 4K video. It’s honestly like having a cameraman in the woods 24/7. These cameras take the fun and excitement level of scouting to a whole new level.

Check out this video captured by the Stealth Cam crew of a buck riding out a storm, with lightning striking all around.

