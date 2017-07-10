Gun Fight Caught on Stealth Cam

by

We’ve seen some pretty incredible things captured on our Stealth Cam trail cameras over the years, but this one just might beat them all. The two Indiana men in the video below have feuded over property lines for years. In fact, the police had been called some 15 times to settle disputes between these two men. But things recently escalated to a whole new level when the quarrel turned into gunfire. And it was all captured on a Stealth Cam trail camera. Crazy stuff!

(Warning! Content includes violence and language.)

We’re not really sure how things will end up on this one when it’s all said and done, but we do know the Stealth Cam was there to capture the moment. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever captured on trail camera? Comment below and let us know.