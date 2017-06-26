Beamer Tests NAP Thunderhead Nitro

by

Does your fixed blade broadhead fly true, even at extremely fast speeds? For many years the options for doing such were slim to none. But that’s all changing these days. Today’s broadheads are tougher, fly straighter, and can handle much greater arrow speeds. And that’s just the case with the Thunderhead Nitro from NAP.

Watch as Keith Beam of NAP shares some insight and does a little field testing with the NAP Thunderhead Nitro.

NAP Thunderhead Nitro Broadhead Introducing the THUNDERHEAD NITRO.Simple said this is the toughest, sharpest, fastest tested broadhead built. Love to shoot fixed blades but can't control them with the new screaming compounds or crossbows?….Shoot the NITRO. Posted by New Archery Products on Friday, June 16, 2017

