Man Survives Double Grizzly Attack

There’s a seemingly endless debate as to whether pepper spray or a gun is more effective on deterring a grizzly attack. And we’ll have an in-depth article on that debate coming up soon. But a video recently presented by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) and Jason Matzinger shares one man’s story of being attacked – twice – by a grizzly bear one morning in Montana.

Watch the film here…

See more from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at www.rmef.org.