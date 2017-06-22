Menu
Oh Boy, A Toothpick-Shooting Crossbow

Oh Boy, A Toothpick-Shooting Crossbow

Jun 22, 2017

While fidget spinners are all the rage here in the U.S., the Chinese have come up with a new “toy” to keep themselves entertained.  These miniature crossbows are built to fire toothpicks and appear to pack a pretty decent punch judging by the photos.  Although the long-range accuracy and penetration of these devices is most likely less than impressive, we’re sure there’s more than  few parents out there worried about when these will make their way to our shores.

With enough force to penetrate this soda can, the toothpick crossbow has the potential to inflict harm on people when not used properly.

