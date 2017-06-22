Oh Boy, A Toothpick-Shooting Crossbow

While fidget spinners are all the rage here in the U.S., the Chinese have come up with a new “toy” to keep themselves entertained. These miniature crossbows are built to fire toothpicks and appear to pack a pretty decent punch judging by the photos. Although the long-range accuracy and penetration of these devices is most likely less than impressive, we’re sure there’s more than few parents out there worried about when these will make their way to our shores.
🇨🇳 Toothpick crossbow that can shoot iron nails more than 20 metres (65 feet) the latest must-have toy in China https://t.co/z9PkpigjOB pic.twitter.com/duoHeZxoBF
— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 22, 2017
