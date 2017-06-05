Do’s & Don’ts for Crossbow Safety

by

Crossbows have become wildly popular in recent years, and countless hunters now hit the woods each season with these weapons in hand. However, a number of crossbow shooters and hunters fail to properly educated themselves on the do’s and don’ts for crossbow safety. Don’t think for a second that a crossbow is just a toy. Crossbows are built to be powerful and deadly machines. They deserve respect.

Check out the following video for all the info you need to know to safely and properly handle a crossbow…

