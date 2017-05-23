Boy Invents New Camo for Safety

by

There’s a new camo line on the horizon, designed with the purpose of concealment – and safety – all in one garment. The company, See3D, was started, by Pete and his dad, Barrie North. The two realized the need for safety, in addition to quality camo, and how the two rarely come in one package. They decided to do something about.

Here’s their story…

We had started to bowhunt and realized that our old hunting camo clothes were not quite good enough. To bowhunt, you need to get within yards of your deer. We needed something that would make us invisible to deer.

So we invested in 3D camo suits.

We were able to get close and take our shots. But this presented a new problem. Hunting clothes and camo are designed to make you invisible to hunters as well as deer. With their browns and green colors, they are perfect in blending into their surroundings. When we wore the same 3D camo suits in rifle season, I started to feel nervous about our safety.

Everyone knows the way to be safe while hunting is to wear blaze orange clothes. Deer have limited vision, they see in “black and white.” The bright orange color is highly visible to other hunters, but can’t be seen by deer.

But there is a problem, the color can’t be seen, but the lack of “break up” in the pattern can. Wearing large amounts of blaze orange shows as big patches of solid in black and white. There are some blaze orange clothes with some camo pattern, but they are not as effective as the “designed-for-hunters” patterns you can find in the hunting stores.

And that’s where the concept for See3D blaze orange 3D camo suit began.

Designed to be highly visible to hunters, yet with its 3D camo pattern, invisible to deer. It is able to blend perfectly into the background when seen in black and white. Now, we can be confident that we are safe yet still perfectly camouflaged.

The See3D blaze orange 3D camo suit is the perfect combination of camouflage and safety. Designed to be worn over other clothes, it keeps you invisible and safe. It is a lightweight, camo suit that is made for someone who wants a light, compact, quick on the go suit.

Features of the See3D suit include: