We may be in the final weeks of turkey season, but the opportunity to cash in on all the spring turkey action is just getting started. That’s right! Stealth Cam is giving you the chance to win a prize package valued at over $6,000 through their new Spring Turkey Photo Shootout contest.

Check those game cams for images that can be submitted under the following categories, “Best quality, best beard, and best action shot.” Photos need to be submitted to http://www.gsmoutdoors.com/photos/submit/, be sure to include “Stealth Cam Spring Turkey Photo Shootout Entry” in the notes section.

This contest will end May 31st, 2017. Beginning June 1st, the top 8 photos from each category will go head-to-head on Stealth Cam’s Facebook and Instagram pages where fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite. On June 2nd, the top 4 finalists will battle for a 12-hour period and on June 3rd, fans can again vote for their favorite finalists during the entire weekend. Winners will be announced Monday, June 5th.

Stealth Cam Spring Turkey Photo Shootout

Total prize packages valued at over $6000 Categories include: 1) Best turkey photo – quality 2) Best action shot 3) Best Beard(s)

Grand Prize (each category) – 1st Place A spring 2018 Turkey Hunt or a Stealth Cam 4K Trail Cam package (each valued at $1500), a Stealth Cam Tumbler, and Stealth Cam Hat Runner up (each category) – 2nd Place Stealth Cam DS4K Camera, Stealth Cam Tumbler, Stealth cam hat Top finalists (each category) – 3rd-8th Place Stealth Cam Dual Device Memory Card reader, Stealth Cam Tumbler, and Stealth Cam Hat.

Visit http://www.gsmoutdoors.com/stealth-cam to see all of the innovative designs Stealth Cam has to offer.