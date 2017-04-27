Your Feet Stink; ScentLok Can Help

by

Feet Stink. ScentLok Can Help…Guaranteed.

With all the advancements in odor control technology for sportsmen in the last decade or two, one area in particular has continued to be overlooked. Ironically, it’s the one part of body that tends to stink the most. That’s right, we’re talking about stinky feet. It’s a fact of life…feet stink. And whether you’re attempting to go undetected in the deer woods, or romance your sweet-thing on the couch, you better get control of those nasty, stinkin’ feet.

Yes, your feet stink, but take heart; ScentLok is here to help. The new ScentLok socks represent the easiest, healthiest and most environmentally friendly weapon available in the age-old battle against foot odor and all it stands for.

The recognized leaders in high-quality odor-adsorbing clothing for hunters, athletes and outdoors enthusiasts, ScentLok now offers a selection of high-performance odor-defying socks for everyday use. This technical footwear goes well beyond holding scent molecules at bay, and actually helps to prevent the macrobacteria that causes stinky feet in the first place. And they do it with their very own Silver Alloy technology.

So, How Do ScentLok Socks Work?

It’s no secret that silver can be a highly effective antimicrobial. Less known is the fact that the silver needs to touch the skin in order to unlock that potential. The inner layer of threads that envelope the feet in ScentLok socks are literally extruded one strand at a time, at which time silver is embedded into every polyester pore. Rooting this alloy into the thread itself keeps the silver in place throughout the sock’s lifespan, while also ensuring contact with the skin. Unlike topical silver ion treatments that wash out – losing effectiveness and creating environmental hazards – the silver contained in ScentLok socks is both permanent and safe.

This is why the Silver Alloy technology employed by ScentLok is Bluesign System Certified – the textile industry’s highest assurance that a product and the methods by which it’s manufactured are environmentally safe.

Starting at just $12.99 per pair, ScentLok’s extensive line of comfortable and eco-friendly socks includes a variety of unique models made to take stink-foot out of life – wherever it takes you. Everyday, Executive and Professional models are ideal for nine-to-five, while Mini, Micro and No Show Ultra Light socks are perfect for athletes. Of course, a selection of Merino, Crew and Thermal models are available for hikers, campers, hunters and other outdoor lovers in a variety of weights, from ultra light to thick and warm. These hard-working models also feature carbon fibers for maximum scent adsorption. Finally, ScentLok’s great looking and environmentally friendly Earth Sense Socks are made with renewable resources like Glabra yarn.

Put on a pair and your psyche will feel just as good as your feet do. In addition to proprietary Silver Alloy anti-microbial technology, ScentLok socks also feature moisture-wicking properties to keep feet dry and comfortable all day and night long.

Life is a combination of work and play, and both can result in stinky feet. ScentLok now has socks for every situation. So make the switch to ScentLok socks and start enjoying life even more – wherever it takes you.

