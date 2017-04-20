by

It took a little doing, but we finally got Todd Graf back in the woods to chase spring turkeys. Todd and Justin recently made a sit in a ground blind set that has produced over and over again in recent years for turkeys. It’s just one of those prime pieces of real estate where the turkeys like to be.

The guys got their blind and decoys in place and climbed in to wait for the action to unfold. “This is one of those spots that you typically don’t even have to call,” says Zarr. “The birds are going to be in that field sooner or later.”

But on this morning, the birds appeared to be playing hard to get. The turkeys were hanging out in an adjacent field to Todd and Justin’s setup. Despite the fact that he rarely has to call from this setup, Justin ripped off some yelps towards a hard-headed gobbler crossing a cut corn field several hundred yards away. Like a buck in rut the longbeard snapped his head up at the sound of the call, spotted the Avian-X decoys and b-lined for their location.

With the decoys placed tight to the blind, the gobbler rolled right up on the scene presenting Todd with an 8-10 yard shot. He dropped the string and sent a Black Eagle arrow zipping through the bird. Although the first shot was a fatal one, Todd immediately got out of the blind and put a finishing shot into the bird. A wise decision considering the amount of birds that escape archers each spring.

It’s been far too long since Todd chased turkeys in the spring, but I think it’s safe to say, we’ve created a monster now. Todd is already planning additional trips to punch a few more turkey tags before he shifts gears and begins preparing for fall deer season.

Watch for this hunt coming shortly on Bowhunt or Die!