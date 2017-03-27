Sturgills Strike Fast on TN Youth Turkey Hunt

by

Bowhunt or Die team member Josh Sturgill hit the woods this weekend with his son, Hunter, for the the TN youth turkey hunt. This hunt provides a great opportunity for kids across the state to get the first shot at a gobbler before the regular season opens the following weekend. Here’s a report on the hunt from Josh…

“We got set up before daylight in our Redneck Hay Bale Blind. We placed 3 hen decoys and a full-strut jake decoy in front of the blind hoping to bring a gobbler in close. Once it got daylight, we spotted a tom coming in from the other side of the field. We purred softly to bring him on in. Once he got to within 20 yards, he headed straight for the jake decoy. The gobbler went to beating on the jake decoy for nearly 10 minutes, stopping only when the decoy stake bent and the tail fan got knocked off. Once he destroyed the decoy he began to ease off. Hunter knew it was time to shoot, so he let loose of a Black Eagle Zombie Killer bolt from his TenPoint crossbow. The shot drilled the gobbler in the neck and sent him bouncing like a basketball. It was Hunter’s first turkey. He said it was the greatest day ever!”

Not to be outdone by her big brother, Josh’s 8 year-old daughter, Ryleigh, hit the woods on day 2 of the TN youth turkey hunt and killed a beautiful Tennessee turkey for herself.

It was a great weekend of turkey hunting for the Sturgill crew. A big congrats to Hunter and Ryleigh on their first turkeys. Be watching for these turkey hunts coming soon to an episode of Bowhunt or Die. Season 8 of the hit web-based bowhunting show starts Friday April 14th.