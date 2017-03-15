Cougar Encounter With Turkey Decoys

by

You see a lot of crazy things when you’re trying to call turkeys in the spring. Hunters routinely call in coyotes, bobcats, and other small predatory critters to their turkey decoys. But few of us have, or ever will, encounter a cougar checking out our decoys. But it happens. And the hunters that have their cameras rolling manage to document the rare encounters for the world to see.

One Florida hunter not only saw it, but captured that very encounter on his phone. And you just might be surprised at how the big cat reacted to the decoys. Listen close and you can hear the calls this cat makes.

Check it out…

Turkey hunter and Puma Hunters are the eyes and ears of the woods. Here is another great video of a puma, shot in south Florida by a turkey hunter. No puma died in the making of this video.Keep sending us your pictures and videos! Posted by The Panthers of South Florida on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

What’s the craziest decoy encounter you’ve ever had while sitting in the turkey woods? Comment below and let us know what you think.