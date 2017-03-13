Hollow Deer Shed Antler – What Caused It?

Over the weekend the folks at Drury Outdoors shared a very unique photo across their social media outlets. The antler, which was found in Nebraska this past weekend, appears to be at least partially hollow. A large hole from the base of the antler extends up into the main beam.
Our initial thoughts would be some sort of bug bored it’s way into the antler while in velvet. What do you think?
Comments
could be a mouse eating into the antler when it was dropped or an insect.
This could be due to a brain abscess. I read a story like this on a field and stream website. I will leave a link and you can read up on it. The pictures are very much alike. link to fieldandstream.com A mouse or insect would most likely leave other traces such a scratch or teeth marks it looks fairly smooth. Plus the tips of the tines look to be in great shape I normally find sheds that the tips have been chewed on when it is from rodents.