Bowfishing Tournaments for 2017

Warmer days are on the way and that means the arrival of bowfishing opportunities around the country. The sport continues to explode in popularity across the country with more shooters hitting the water each year. Bowfishing tournament opportunities have also increased in recent years as the bowfishing community continues their relentless pursuit of the next big fish. Here’s a quick look at the dates for this year’s biggest bowfishing tournament events.

Muzzy Classic / Nashville, TN – April 29-30

The Muzzy Classic will take on a new venue this year as it’s moved to a new location (Bass Pro Shops) in Nashville, TN. The move, as well as new structuring within the tournament itself, is expected to make this the biggest Muzzy Classic event of all time.

U.S. Open / Springfield, MO – May 20-21

In just a few short years, the Bass Pro U.S. Open quickly became the biggest bowfishing event in the world. The festivities around this event bring fun for the whole family, and the payouts are second to none. This is one event you don’t want to miss.

AMS Big 30 / Marshfield, WI – June 10-11

The AMS Big 30 has rapidly grown to be one of the biggest bowfishing events in the north. There’s plenty of great bowfishing opps in the area, so teams always do well and bring in loads of big fish.

Ultimate Bowfishing Championship / July 29 – Springfield, MO

A new event this year, the Ultimate Bowfishing Championship will take top teams from tournaments across the country to battle it out on one lake, for the ultimate title.