by

Indoor archery’s biggest and most prestigious event went down this past weekend in Las Vegas with the World Cup Finals and The Vegas Shoot 2017. Some call it the Super Bowl of indoor archery. It’s just that big!

Here’s a quick video that will show you what this event looks like…

World Cup Finals

The World Cup Finals are built into The Vegas Shoot taking place on Saturday. The pressure was on for Jesse Broadwater as he came to this event with hopes of successfully defending his Men’s Compound Indoor Archery World Cup Champion title. When the dust settled on Saturday evening at The Vegas Shoot 2017, Broadwater did just that. Jesse knocked off reigning World Archery Field Champion, Steve Anderson, 146 to 145 points, in front of a full house at South Point arena.

It was a great night for Mathews shooters as they claimed the tops spots in both the men’s and women’s World Cup Finals. Along with Broadwater’s win in the Men’s Compound division, Tanja Jensen won the Women’s Compound division. Broadwater just joined the Mathews family for 2017, making this win extra special.

“What a night! With the level of competition these days, making it through one match, let alone all the way to a gold medal match is quite the feat! Felt so good to pull off my first win with the new gear and all,” said Jesse Broadwater of his World Cup win.

The Vegas Shoot

With the World Cup Finals wrapped up, all attention turned to the big show, the final shootdown of The Vegas Shoot 2017 on Sunday. And just two weeks after his big win at the Lancaster Archery Classic, Mike Schloesser pulled off a huge win at The Vegas Shoot 2017, earning him $51,000 plus contingency money.

The final shootdown came down to Schloesser and previous champion, Stephan Hansen. In the end, Schloesser shot 3 perfect arrows. Hansen dropped his third arrow low and right. For the second time, Mike Schloesser was crowned the Vegas Shoot Champion.

“I was making good shots, and that was my main purpose in the finals, and I achieved that,” said Schloesser. “The Vegas Shoot is one of the toughest competitions to win in archery. It’s very satisfying that I made it happen.”

Here’s a complete video from the finals…

A big congrats to all the winners at The Vegas Shoot 2017!