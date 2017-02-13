Mission Archery Announces MXB-Charge Crossbow

by

Mission Archery turned a lot of heads when they broke into the crossbow market several years ago. Their line of crossbows offer a light and tight package that makes them much more user friendly for youth as well as adults. For 2017 the MXB crossbow line keeps getting better. After years of innovation, Mission Crossbows has announced the all new MXB-Charge crossbow.

Featuring their patent pending Smart Guide Slide, the MXB-Charge provides an ultra-smooth draw cycle for easy cocking. With the ability to adjust comb and length of pull; paired with the ALRS (Adjustable Limb Retention System) Technology, the MXB-Charge can be customized to fit any shooter. Wider limbs result in less torque, propelling bolts down range at up to 365 fps with nock splitting accuracy.

Specs on the Mission MXB-Charge Crossbow

Speed: 365 fps Draw Weight: 225 lbs Bow Length: 32 inches Bow Width: 19.5 inches Power Stroke: 12.75 inches Weight: 6.90 lbs

“As bowhunters we want the perfect combination of speed, quietness and ease of use. The MXB-Charge is the perfect balance of all of these qualities,” said Host of Hunt Masters TV, Gregg Ritz. “Whether you are sitting on a deer stand or chasing elk in the Rockies you will appreciate the intuitive design and quality of this new crossbow.”

View the entire line of Mission Crossbows at missionarchery.com.